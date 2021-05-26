Is Emily Wickersham saying goodbye to Global’s “NCIS” for good? On Tuesday’s “NCIS” season 18 finale, Wickersham’s character, Ellie Bishop, left for a top secret undercover mission.

But fans were surprised when Wickersham took to Instagram, seemingly confirming that the special agent is leaving the long-running procedural for good.

“Hangin this hat and jacket up,” Wickersham captioned a series of photos, including one of her in an NCIS hat and jacket. “What a great ride it’s been.”

She went on to reflect on her time on the show, which she joined in 2013.

“This cast, this crew, are top notch. I can’t say enough kind words about this group that I’ve had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later,” she continued. “This business is finicky and weird and consistency is a rarity. I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people. A moment in time I surely won’t forget. Thank you CBS and NCIS for including me in a part of television history.”

She concluded her post, writing, “Time goes fast. Eat it up but chew slowly. ❤️ #ncis #cbs.”

Her co-star Brian Dietzen, who plays Jimmy Palmer, commented on the post, “So damn proud of you my friend. Also, I’m gonna miss the hell outta you on set. I can’t wait to see what you do next. Whatever it is, I’ll be there in the front row. Thank you. ❤️”

And Diona Reasonover, who plays Kasie Hines, also wrote, “❤️ Thank you for everything, friend.”

RELATED CONTENT:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

15 Police Procedural Shows Like ‘NCIS’ That You Can Watch Now

‘NCIS’: Wilmer Valderrama on Torres’ Dad Heartbreak, Bishop Romance

9 Gifts for the ‘NCIS’ Fan