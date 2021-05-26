Prince William and Kate Middleton headed back to where they fell in love for a royal engagement Wednesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who met as college freshmen at St. Andrews University in Fife, Scotland, in 2001, visited the location to get stuck into a land yachting race.

“We were surprised as we expected the duchess to win as she [is] the more experienced sailor,” Guy McKenzie, who runs Blown Away, the outdoor activities and adventures company who hosted William and Kate’s session, with his twin Jamie, told People of the pair’s competitive sides.

“He got lucky – there was a gust of wind!” Jamie added. “He got blown away!”

“Come on, granddad,” Kate mocked her other half at one point as he got stuck in some wet sand.

Fife Young Carers’ hugely impactful work sees them offer young carers some respite from their caring role, and the opportunity to have fun spending time with people of their own age. Thank you to Blown Away for hosting today’s fun session in St Andrews! pic.twitter.com/pp4eHqafvF — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 26, 2021

“They said they were delighted to be back at St. Andrews, and they were looking forward to going to the university later,” Guy McKenzie shared of their visit.

RELATED: Prince William Playfully Teases Kate Middleton During Their Scotland Tour

The royals had stayed in the town overnight after visiting the Orkney Islands on Tuesday. Their royal mini-tour of Scotland kicked off on Monday.

Prince William, Kate Middleton. Photo by Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images

William and Kate visited the college to help a group of young carers enjoy a day out.

Kirstie Howell, service manager for Fife Young Carers, told People, “They asked them about how COVID has affected them and how life has been during the pandemic for them.

“They were really engaging and relaxed with the young people. The young carers were shy at first, but I think once they had been out on the yachts they relaxed and had a great time. This has been a real treat for them.”

RELATED: Prince William Recalls ‘Saddest’ Memory When He Learned Of Princess Diana’s Death While In Scotland

Laura Warshauer, a New Jersey native and St. Andrews student who lived in the same dorm as William and Kate back in their college days, gushed that the pair “definitely had chemistry” back when they first met.

“Whenever Kate was in the room, Will was obviously paying attention to her,” Warshauer said. “When we’d be sitting at lunch in the dining hall and the two of them would be talking, it was amazing to see how natural it was, how they had so much to say to each other. Looking back, there were all these small moments—certainly moments where I was like, ‘Wow, this could really be something.'”

After their activity-filled morning, the duke and duchess then returned to the college where they met, with them being joined by geography and art students contributing to the “Can Do” scheme on St. Salvator’s Lawn.

Introduced in September 2020, Can Do “sought to address the frustration and mental health challenges faced by students prevented from experiencing traditional university life, through supporting safe socializing and events,” a press release confirmed.

The royals helped finish painting socially distanced hearts on the lawn, introduced by the scheme to encourage students to spend more time safely outdoors, in small groups.

William and Kate also visited the Can Do marquee, meeting students who were able to plan and host COVID-secure extracurricular activities, including ballroom and Latin dancing, and society events in the space.

The royal couple also joined an interfaith discussion with students from the University’s School of Divinity, campus interfaith groups, including the student-run St Andrews Coexistence Initiative and the University Chaplain, to hear how the university encourages interfaith dialogue, and how different faiths have come together to understand each other better and provide emotional support during the pandemic.

They then planted the first tree for the St. Andrews Forest, one of the key initiatives in the university’s action plan to become carbon neutral by 2035.