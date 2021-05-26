It’s not just finger hearts anymore.

On Tuesday, K-pop superstars BTS appeared on Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and debuted a new set of signature hand gestures for fans to show their BTS ARMY love.

RELATED: BTS Perform Their New Hit ‘Butter’ After Taking Home 4 Awards At Billboard Music Awards

“Hi, this is RM from BTS,” the group member said in the recorded video. “A few years ago, we helped popularize finger hearts, a symbol that means love and affection. But that’s only one of many popular gestures we use, and tonight, me and the boys of BTS are going to teach you the rest.”

Each of the seven members then showed off a unique gesture with their fingers.

“This is a V, which is for my name, V, but it also means ‘peace’,” V explained, doing a peace sign. “Or even better, if you add a finger, ‘piece of pizza.’ Looks delicious, but remember, do not eat your fingers.”

RM then did one mimicking spreading butter on a piece of toast.

“And finally, this gesture is one of my favourites,” he said. “It means our new single ‘Butter’ is available now on streaming platforms and in stores everywhere,” adding, “Do not eat your fingers, Stephen.”

RELATED: BTS Share The Inspiration For Their ‘Butter’ Music Video And When They Will Go Back On Tour

The group later shared an exclusive live performance video of “Butter”.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.