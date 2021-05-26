Click to share this via email

Naomi Campbell revealed her motherhood playlist during a chat with American DJ and music producer D-Nice for her “No Filter With Naomi” YouTube series.

Campbell shared during the interview, “Music is like… In my most special moments, you know I just became a mum, I had Bob Marley playing.

“That’s my roots, you know? It’s my roots.”

The pair also discussed how D-Nice started his music career, the positive effect of Club Quarantine, and providing an outlet for everyone going through such a difficult time.

The supermodel revealed last week she’d welcomed a baby girl, sharing an adorable photo on Instagram.

A source previously told People that Campbell had wanted to become a mother for over a decade.

They shared, “She’s wanted a baby for a long time, more than 10 years. Anyone who’s surprised Naomi is having a baby on her own, her own way, and on her own timetable doesn’t know Naomi Campbell. Hasn’t she redefined everything she’s ever touched?”

Campbell has yet to share a picture of the little one or reveal her name.