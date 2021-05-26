Jann Arden is taking her rightful place as a Canadian music legend.

The singer will perform during the Junos on June 6 from the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in Calgary, where she will also be inducted by fellow artist Anne Murray.

“I am honoured to join the celebrated list of artists who have been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame before me,” Arden said. “This past year has reminded us all of the enduring Canadian spirit. I look forward to taking the stage and celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Juno Awards the best way I know how…through song.”

Allan Reid, president & CEO, CARAS/The Juno Awards & MusiCounts said, “We are thrilled to finally welcome Jann Arden into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. For over 25 years she has been a much-loved staple on the Canadian music scene, producing and performing songs that speak to the heart. Through her catalogue of multi-platinum award-winning music, her witty personality and ability to entertain, Jann is beloved by Canadians and so deserving of this honour.”

Arden’s career kicked off in the ’90s, achieving success with songs like “Could I Be Your Girl” and “Insensitive”. She has won nine Juno awards and has also taken up acting, including starring in her own series “Jann”.