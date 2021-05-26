Steve-O is going out with a bang in “Jackass 4”.

“I might have actually talked a doctor into dressing up as a clown so that he could put a four-inch needle into my spine and inject me with a drug that would paralyze me from the waist down while I was sprinting and before all kinds of terrible s**t happened to me,” he explained in a recent YouTube video.

Rather than offer clarification for confused viewers, Steve-O explained another stunt.

“I’m getting ready to do a world-record highest belly flop ever performed into pure pi**,” he said with a smile plastered across his face. “That’s why I have 190 gallons of pi** in my front yard at home.”

He promised some “s**t that’s gonna get way scarier” and proceeded to put hot sauce in his eye… “Yeah, that last bit was unnecessary.”

“Jackass 4” is expected to be the final instalment in the long-running stunt comedy franchise. It premieres Oct. 22.