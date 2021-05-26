Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are getting right back to work.

Following the premiere of the docuseries “The Me You Can’t See”, Harry and Winfrey will release a companion episode titled, “The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward”.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Told Prince Harry He Needed Therapy

The companion episode will follow a town-hall format. Glenn Close, Zak Williams, Ambar Martinez, and more guests have been announced. Experts will also explain how to move the global conversation about mental health forward.

“The Me You Can’t See” shows a candid side of Harry, who opens up about panic attacks, starting therapy, and processing his mother Princess Diana’s death. The series, which also featured stories from Lady Gaga, Winfrey, Williams, and Close, became the top-watched program worldwide.

“The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward” premieres Friday, May 28, for free on Apple TV+.

RELATED: Oprah Winfrey Unsure If Prince Harry’s Candour Will Help Him With Royal Family

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.