Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are cosying up in luxury.

Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, appear to be rekindling their romance following JLo’s split from baseball legend Alex Rodriguez. The two are staying at an $18.9-million Miami Beach waterfront mansion that Lopez is renting.

RELATED: Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Spotted Together In Miami

Photo: Garguibo / SplashNews.com

The luxurious 10,000-plus-square-foot home rents out for $130,000 per month, according to online realty records.

Sitting on a 27,000-square-foot lot, the home boasts an outdoor terrace with a large pool, Jacuzzi, and spa. It has 12.5 bathrooms, 11 bedrooms, a complete guesthouse, three parking garages, gym, office, and master suite with balcony.

RELATED: Alex Rodriguez Says He’s Stepping Into A ‘New Beginning’

Affleck and Lopez were first spotted together in late April and subsequently took a trip together in May. The two first met on the set of “Pearl Harbor” in 2000 and were engaged from 2002 to 2004.