It seems Kim Kardashian’s journey to becoming a lawyer hit a small snag.

In a new sneak peek from this week’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, the reality star revealed that she did not pass the First-Year Law Students’ Examination.

“So you guys, I did not pass the baby bar,” she tells sisters Khloé and Kourtney in the clip.

“If you are doing law school the way I’m doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program,” Kim explains in a confessional. “And after Year 1, you have to take the baby bar. This one actually is harder, I hear, than the official bar.”

Kim’s mentor, attorney Jessica Jackson, informs her she needed a 560 to pass the exam, but received only a 474.

“That is extremely close on a test that most people are not taking in the middle of a pandemic,” Jackson says.

“I am a failure,” Kim mutters, adding in a confessional, “I spent six weeks straight, 10 to 12 hours a day, studying and it was so important for me to take this. And to not pass gets your spirit down and just makes you want to give up.”

Comforting her sister, Kourtney says, “I feel like Dad would be really proud of you regardless, just the fact that you’re pursuing this.”

Khloé agrees: “I think it’s highly respectable what you’re doing. I think the time that you get taken away from your family, your kids…”

“That’s what pisses me off,” Kim interrupts. “The fact that I spent all that time away from my kids, like, I can’t do it again. I don’t have time. To do the next test is in November. And I’m filming the ending of our show, which will be so emotional. I have every birthday under the sun, you know, it’s my birthday—my 40th—I planned this whole trip and it’s too late to cancel. And if I fail again, it’s like, ‘What’s the point?'”

After Khloé suggests just taking the exam again in June 2021, Kim says, “I don’t want to wait another year to go by for school. I feel like I just got to the end where I almost knew everything.”

Kourtney tells her that if she takes a break for a year, she might not keep going, to which Kim answers, “I don’t know, I really need to think about it.”

New episodes of the final season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!. You can watch episodes of “KUWTK” on Peacock.