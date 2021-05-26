Click to share this via email

Justin Bieber brought “Peaches” and everything else to the finale of “The Voice”.

Bieber made good on his status as a marquee performer for Tuesday’s season 20 wrap-up. The Canadian singer touched down on Tuesday with a medley of “Peaches” and “Hold On” from his chart-topping 2021 album, Justice.

The 27-year-old singer rolled onto the “Voice” set behind the wheel of a car, flanked by two dancers.

Justice is the sixth studio album by Bieber. It was released on March 19 and surged to the top of the Billboard 200 in America, as well as in 13 other countries including Canada and Australia.

Click here to find out who won “The Voice” season 20.