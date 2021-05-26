Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will share custody of their six children.

Entertainment Tonight can confirm the news first reported by Us Weekly and Page Six. Judge John Ouderkirk has ruled that the exes will have to split time with their children, Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

The former couple, who split in 2016, have been through a years-long legal battle over custody of the children, with Jolie vying for sole custody.

A source told ET Canada, “Brad Pitt has always been seeking the opportunity to have more time with his children and prioritized their well being while the other side did everything to try and stop that.”

The source added, “The decision was based on extensive testimony from people who spent time with the kids and by highly respected professional evaluators, therapists, etc.”

Another source close to the issue told Page Six that it was a “tentative decision,” and that Jolie plans to continue her legal fight.

“Joint custody is not the issue that Angelina objects to. There were other issues of concern but the court proceedings are closed and sealed,” the source claimed.

In August 2020, Jolie attempted to have the judge removed from the case, claiming that Ouderkirk had failed to disclose “ongoing business and professional relationships” with Pitt and his legal team.

On May 24, she filed documents arguing, “Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case.”

In the filing, Jolie also said that the judge “refused to hear the minor teenagers'” testimony about their experiences with Pitt.

ET Canada has reached out to reps for Pitt and Jolie for comment.