Camila Cabello’s road to superstardom passed through “The X-Factor” and Fifth Harmony, but Simon Cowell says it almost didn’t happen.

Cowell caught up with Kelly Clarkson on Wednesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. The judge told Clarkson how Cabello nearly missed out on an “X-Factor” audition.

RELATED: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes Team Up For New Meditation Series

“She was not even meant to audition,” Cowell revealed. “I think we were on time that particular day, which means she was a reserve, and I went backstage and had a cigarette.”

“She was lying on the floor crying. I went, ‘What’s the matter?’ She said, ‘They won’t let me audition.’ I went, ‘Well, just go out and audition.’ She came out five minutes later… amazing!”

RELATED: First Look At Camila Cabello, Billy Porter And Nicholas Galitzine In ‘Cinderella’

Cabello, Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui were placed together as Fifth Harmony on 2012’s “The X-Factor”. The girl group finished third and were subsequently signed to Cowell’s label Syco Records and L.A. Reid’s label Epic Records.

Elsewhere in the interview, Clarkson showed off her “dreadful” British accent, and Cowell retaliated with an equally cringy Texan accent.