Ryan Reynolds spoke about Mental Health Awareness Month in a candid new Instagram post.

The Canadian actor shared that he was posting the message later on in the month because he tends to “overschedule” himself, therefore letting “important things slip.”

Reynolds went on, “One of the reasons I overschedule myself is my lifelong pal, anxiety.

“I know I’m not alone and more importantly, to all those like me who overschedule, overthink, overwork, over-worry and over-everything, please know you’re not alone.”

Reynolds added that people “don’t talk enough about mental health and don’t do enough to destigmatize talking about it.”

He concluded, “But, as with this post, better late than never, I hope…”

Hugh Jackman, Finn Wolfhard, and Cameron Fuller were among those commenting on the post.

Fuller and Wolfhard posted love hearts, while Jackman, whom Reynolds has had a mock feud with for years, wrote:

