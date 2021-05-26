Click to share this via email

Ariana Grande shared some stunning wedding photographs on Instagram Wednesday, after tying the knot with Dalton Gomez on May 15.

Grande looked stunning in a gorgeous white silk Vera Wang wedding dress on her big day, which she wore with a classic veil.

The gown featured a sculpted neckline and a plunging back, with Grande sharing more photos from her special day exclusively with Vogue.

She accessorized the dress with some pearl and diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz, which were chosen to match her engagement ring.

Photo: Stefan Kohli @photokohli — Photo: Stefan Kohli @photokohli

Grande kissed her new husband, who donned a Tom Ford suit for the occasion, in one gorgeous black and white snap. While she posed for the camera, showing off her beautiful dress in numerous other pics.

She captioned the snaps, “5.15.21 🤍”

The venue looked stunning, with the newlyweds posing for wedding photos with a floral ceiling arrangement and candles.

Photo: Stefan Kohli @photokohli

At the #MetGala a few years ago, @ArianaGrande and @VeraWang had made a very important pact: On fashion’s biggest night, Vera promised that when the time came, she would create Ariana’s wedding day look…and the iconic designer delivered. https://t.co/3raFje4Q4N pic.twitter.com/uogT5g5Hef — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 26, 2021

The music superstar, 27, and the real estate agent, 25, wed at Grande’s home in Montecito, Calif. The nuptials were small with only 20 guests, including family members from both sides.

Photo: Stefan Kohli @photokohli — Photo: Stefan Kohli @photokohli

Grande and Gomez started dating in January 2020, before getting engaged the following December.

The musician’s mother, Joan Grande, gave her away, alongside her father, Ed Butera.

“They got married,” Grande’s rep previously told People. “It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

“Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there,” a source told the outlet. “It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari’s beautiful and historic house.”