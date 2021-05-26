Click to share this via email

Who is Kelly Clarkson singing about?

On Wednesday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host opened things with another signature “Kellyoke” cover, this time taking on an iconic and much argued-over Carly Simon hit.

Clarkson performed a cover of “You’re So Vain”, which Simon released in 1972 to massive success.

For decades, fans have speculated who the song Wass actually about, with Simon claiming at one point that it was actually about three different men, one of whom was Warren Beatty.

In recent episodes, Clarkson has also covered songs by INXS and Bruno Mars.