Justin Bieber is coming home to the 2021 Juno Awards.

The Canadian-born global superstar is set to perform at this year’s awards ceremony. The performance coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Junos.

Bieber, 27, is a seven-time Juno Award winner and is among this year’s top nominees with five nods, including Juno Fan Choice.

Bieber made history this year as the first male solo artist to debut at no. 1 on both the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100 charts with his sixth studio album Justice and his certified-platinum single “Peaches”.

The 2021 JUNO Awards will be broadcast nationwide Sunday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.