Everyone’s favourite Canadian jokesters are coming back.

On Wednesday, Amazon Prime Video revealed the first look at the cast of “The Kids in the Hall” back together for the start of production on the rebooted sketch show.

Kevin McDonald, Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson are pictured on the set of the show in Toronto.

The eight-episode series was originally announced in March 2020, but production was held back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, in April, Foley shared a photo from the airport on his way to start production on the show.

“The Kids in the Hall” first premiered on TV in 1988, running until 1994. The show also spawned the feature films “Kids in the Hall: Brain Candy” in 1996.

In 2010, the cast got back together for the TV miniseries “Kids in the Hall: Death Comes to Town”.

On Twitter, fans reacted with excitement at the news.