Regé-Jean Page is playing coy when it comes to details surrounding potential movie roles.

The “Bridgerton” actor, 31, fronts the latest cover of Variety and opens up about his star-making role in the hit Netflix drama and rumours he’s nabbed starring roles in both a new James Bond feature and the upcoming “Black Panther” sequel.

Currently, the biggest rumours swirling around the heartthrob is whether or not he’ll take over for Daniel Craig as James Bond, and while Page has previously only referred to the role as the “B-word” and called it a badge of honour, he’s now keeping quiet about what’s to come.

There is also online chatter he might be joining Marvel’s highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s “Black Panther”.

While addressing the rumours, Page says, “I spend a lot of time at the moment talking about what other people are saying about me, as opposed to anything I’m actually doing.”

Adding, “I can’t talk about the ‘B-word’ [Bond], because I’ve got nothing to say on the ‘B-word’… I can’t talk about which jobs I’m not doing, because I’m not doing them, [but] I’m very happy with the work I am doing. I’ve been a huge fan of the types of movies that the MCU has been putting out, that have made it possible to do the kind of work I’m doing now, both directly and indirectly.”

Later, Page talked “Bridgerton” and whether or not he was nervous about leaving the show after one season as the Duke.

“Not at all, because that’s what was meant. Simon was this bomb of a one-season antagonist, to be reformed and to find his true self through Daphne,” he explained. “I think one of the bravest things about the romance genre is allowing people a happy ending.”

But Page will always miss it, “You’re afraid of the unknown, thinking, ‘Oh, my God, I’m never going to make friends as good as the ones I have,’ and then you do.”

Page’s issue of Variety is on newsstands now.