An expectant mother experiences her worst nightmare.

On Wednesday, the first trailer dropped for the new horror film “False Positive”, starring “Broad City” actress Ilana Glazer.

Justin Theroux and Ilana Glazer in “False Positive” – Photo: Anna Kooris/Hulu

“After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan),” the official description reads. “But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle’s gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own ‘birth story.’ As if getting pregnant weren’t complicated enough…”

The trailer teases plenty of creepiness, along with blood and gore to spare.

Ilana Glazer in “False Positive” – Photo: Anna Kooris/Hulu

“It’s about how the patriarchy is expressed through medicine,” Glazer told Entertainment Weekly. “Lucy believes that, at a base level, she is free and in charge of her own decisions. But she’s not.”

Glazer co-wrote the film with director John Lee, based on a story he conceived with author Alissa Nutting.

“False Positive” premieres June 25.