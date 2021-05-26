Meet Kelly Clarkson, the new Ellen DeGeneres.

On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that “The Kelly Clarkson Show” has been tapped to take over the daytime time slot “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is leaving behind.

DeGeneres announced earlier this month that her talk show will be coming to an end in 2022, which left many speculating about who would step into her shoes.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”, which is currently in its second season and airs on 200 stations, premiered to great success in September 2019.

Late last year, Clarkson’s show was renewed for two additional seasons, through to 2023.

Ellen Degeneres and Kelly Clarkson – Photo: Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“These are remarkable achievements for a talk show in its second season. We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres’ 19th season paired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year. By 2022, ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts,” Valari Staab, president, NBCUniversal Local said in a statement.

Tracie Wilson, executive VP, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, added, “’The Kelly Clarkson Show’ is one of the most optimistic success stories in first-run syndication. It is a treasured part of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios offering and we are proud to partner with the NBC Owned Television Stations group to continue the show’s success. Kelly and our entire production team put their heart, intent and incredible passion into making a show that resonates with people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds. We’re working on some big plans for season three and are looking forward to becoming the premier show in daytime for years to come.”