Howard University is honouring Chadwick Boseman in a big way.

On Wednesday, the late actor’s alma mater announced that they would be renamed the College of Fine Arts after him.

According to the Washington Post, the renaming comes after Howard and Walt Disney Co.’s executive chairman, Bob Iger, joined forces to not only spearhead fundraising for a scholarship named after Boseman, but the pair will also help raise money for the construction of a state-of-the-art building on the campus.

The new building will house the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts, the Cathy Hughes School of Communications, its TV station, WHUT and its radio station, WHUR 96.3 FM.

Thank you, @washingtonpost, for this feature on our exciting news! Howard University is pleased to name the College of Fine Arts after our iconic alumnus @chadwickboseman ! Read more here: https://t.co/pPuARPe5ub #HowardForward — Howard University (@HowardU) May 26, 2021

Boseman was very involved at Howard after graduated in 2000 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Directing. He returned to the school in 2018 to Howard as commencement speaker for that year’s graduating class and Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick told the outlet that before his health, Boseman had agreed to serve on the board of the fine arts college and was developing a Master’s Class series for students.

Boseman died last year after a long, silent battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

“We are very excited. This is the right thing to do,” Frederick said. “Chadwick’s love for Howard University was sincere, and although he did not live to see those plans through to fruition, it is my honour to ensure his legacy lives on.”

Following Boseman’s death, students at Howard kicked-started the conversation with a petition for the centre to be renamed in his honour.