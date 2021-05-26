“Friends” and family!

Genealogists at MyHeritage found that stars Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox are in fact 11th cousins, CNN reported.

The pair, who played the couple Chandler and Monica on the show, share distant relatives William Osbern Haskell III and Ellen Haskell, who lived in England approximately 500 years ago.

Ellen eventually moved to America with her two sons in 1635, with Cox being related to her son Roger, while Perry is related to the other son William.

They are related through Cox’s mother’s side of the family and Perry’s father’s side.

“We went into this line very deeply, we checked every name. We found a lot of records that support it, and we have confidence that they are related,” Roi Mandel, the head of research at MyHeritage, told CNN.

“This is not such a surprise. It makes sense that when you go so many generations back, the chances of people being connected are higher,” he added.

The connection was found after searching through multiple databases featuring billions of historical records. They also discovered both actors share a relation to Lady Gaga.