J.J. Abrams admits the latest “Star Wars” trilogy could have benefited from more thoughtful planning.

“The Force Awakens” and “The Rise of Skywalker” were directed by Abrams; however, sandwiched between those films was Rian Johnson’s “The Last Jedi”. While some fans enjoyed these latest chapters, others feel the trilogy is disjointed.

Abrams explained that abrupt changes are the norm in television; however, movies require more meticulous planning: “I feel like what I’ve learned as a lesson a few times now, and it’s something that especially in this pandemic year working with writers [has become clear], the lesson is that you have to plan things as best you can, and you always need to be able to respond to the unexpected.”

Adding, “And the unexpected can come in all sorts of forms, and I do think that there’s nothing more important than knowing where you’re going.”

Abrams suggested the most recent “Star Wars” trilogy could have benefitted from more planning.

“You just never really know, but having a plan I have learned — in some cases the hard way — is the most critical thing, because otherwise you don’t know what you’re setting up,” Abrams said.

“You don’t know what to emphasize,” he concluded. “Because if you don’t know the inevitable of the story, you’re just as good as your last sequence or effect or joke or whatever, but you want to be leading to something inevitable.”