Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Michael Strahan is giving two “Good Morning America” fans the ultimate wedding surprise.

Couple Army Major Jose Perez and Heather Hathaway Miranda tied the knot on live television on Wednesday morning, officiated by the “GMA” co-host.

RELATED: Michael Strahan Admits That April Fool’s Day Prank ‘Ruined’ Part Of His Vacation, Insists, ‘Gap Nation, I’m Here To Stay’

According to the pair, they’ve had to postpone their wedding twice due to the pandemic.

The special day was met with a load of surprises, the first being Strahan officiating and later, Ne-Yo stopping by to serenade the newlyweds.

Perez and Miranda were also surprised with a honeymoon trip to Aulani, the Disney resort and spa in Hawaii, and complimentary flights from Southwest Airlines.

“I vow to make you laugh out loud and laugh with you,” Miranda said in her vows. “I am proud to become your wife and partner.”

RELATED: Michael Strahan Explains Why Hosting ‘Good Morning America’ Is ‘More Intimidating’ Than Playing For The NFL

Perez added, “I waited for 50 years to find true love. I fell in love with you. I want to forever hold, cherish, foster and protect that love.”

The newlyweds first met in 2018 and got engaged six months later.