Michael Douglas and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones are becoming empty-nesters, now that the couple’s youngest daughter, Carys, has graduated and will be off to college in the fall.

“It’s scary. It really is,” said Douglas, 76, during a virtual conversation on Wednesday with “Today” co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

“You look at each other and go, ‘Well, it’s just you and me babe,'” Douglas added.

RELATED: Catherine Zeta-Jones And Michael Douglas Celebrate Daughter Carys’ High School Graduation

“You forget how many conversations you sort of hide behind in terms of talking about your kids and what’s going on next and this and that, and then one day you just look at each other,” he continued, but pointed to a silver lining.

“We’re 20 years now, so all those good years of paying attention to each other are paying off now,” he shared.

Last week, the “Kominsky Method” star shared a family photo from his daughter’s graduation on Instagram.

“Congratulations to Carys and the entire class of 2021! Your Mom and I are so proud of you! We love you so much and we are so excited for your future as the best is yet to come! ❤️ Dad,” wrote the proud papa in the caption.