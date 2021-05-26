The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge complemented each other with their looks for the night with William in a navy suit and Kate in a long navy plaid coat. In tribute, the pair watched the film from the Land Rover Defender that previously belonged to the late Prince Philip.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are giving back to the National Health Service staff in a super fun way.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge finished off day six of their royal tour across Scotland by hosting a special screening on Wednesday at the drive-in.

The royal couple got to preview Disney’s latest feature film “Cruella”, which is set for release on May 28, along with the NHS staff.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are joint Patrons of NHS Charities Together and were “delighted” to front the special event honouring the vital work of the NHS staff during the pandemic.

The royal couple arrived in style at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, and stepped out of the Land Rover Defender that was once owned by William’s late grandfather. Prince Philip passed away earlier this year at 99. They also took in the movie from the vehicle.

During her speech to thank the NHS cinema-goers, the Duchess of Cambridge said: “Over the last year or so, William and I have spoken to many NHS workers and have heard first-hand what it has been like to be on the frontline fighting COVID-19; supporting those suffering from the disease as well as their families, and heroically putting the needs of others ahead of their own – day in, day out.

“And tonight, we have so enjoyed speaking to so many of you.

“You have all been chosen for going above and beyond over the last year – and to hear what you have been through is truly humbling.”

She continued, “Grab your popcorn, cuddle up under your blankets and be transported to 1970s Britain for an evening of much-deserved fun, drama, glamour and escapism!”

Ahead of the palace’s first ever drive-in movie on Wednesday night, Will and Kate chatted virtually with “Cruella” co-stars, Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, this week. The video of the virtual chat was shown on the big screen at the outdoor cinema event.

Emma Thompson, Emma Stone, Kate Middleton and Prince William — Photo: Kensington Palace via Getty Images

The royals and the actresses discussed what it was like to make the movie in parts of London, the incredible costumes, as well as the inspirational work done by NHS staff across the country and how important it is to thank them.

According to Hello!, Stone and Prince William shared a laugh while she detailed one of the stunts in the film.

“And then we were in front of Buckingham Palace at one point, I was riding a motorcycle around the mall,” the Oscar-winning actress, 32, told the royals.

William joked, “We should have had you stopped Emma, it’s very dangerous.”

“I know, I know,” Stone replied. “I really got away with it, on my motorcycle… a car trailing me around.”

NHS Charities Together is the national charity partner of the NHS and is made up of 240 NHS charity members based in hospitals, mental health, ambulance, community health services and health boards across the U.K.

