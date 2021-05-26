Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the 2003 comedy “School of Rock”, was killed while riding his bike in Chicago’s Avondale neighbourhood. He was 32.

According to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times, Clark was struck by the driver of a Hyundai Sonata at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday night.

Paramedics took Clark to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The driver of the car, 20, was issued citations.

RELATED: Former ‘School Of Rock’ Child Stars Are Now Dating In Real Life

Clark had no prior acting experience when, at age 12, he was cast in the Jack Black-starring comedy after accompanying a friend to the auditions.

Actors Kevin Clark, Veronica Afflerbach and Jordan-Claire Green attend the School Of Rock 10-Year Reunion screening at Paramount Theatre on August 29, 2013 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

“He just kind of shined. He took it on right away, but he never really acted afterward,” his mother, Allison Clark, told the Sun-Times. “

“He’s just a raw talent. He’s got a heart of gold,” added Clark, who said her son began playing drums at age 3 by “hitting pots and pans in the basement.”

RELATED: Jack Black Reunites With Young Drummer From ‘School Of Rock’

Clark continued to pursue music, playing drums for Chicago rock band Dreadwolf.

Back in 2018, “School of Rock” star Jack Black and his Tenacious D partner Kyle Gass caught a Dreadwolf show, with TMZ sharing video of Clark reuniting with Black.