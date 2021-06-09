It’s official, Chris Noth will be reprising his role as Mr. Big in HBO’s upcoming “Sex And The City” reboot, “And Just Like That…”.

Deadline revealed that while there were reports of the actor planning to not return for the sequel series, Noth’s role had actually been in talks for a return for a while now.

Executive producer Michael Patrick King told the outlet, “I’m thrilled to be working with Chris again on ‘And Just Like That…’. How could we ever do a new chapter of the ‘Sex And The City’ story without our Mr. Big?”

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Ultimate ‘Sex And The City’ Throwback Ahead Of ‘And Just Like That…’ Reboot

Noth’s character Mr. Big was a staple across all six “Sex And The City” seasons and two feature films as Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) on-again-off-again love interest and eventual husband.

In addition, Deadline confirmed that a number of other original members of the “Sex and the City” cast will be reprising their characters, including Mario Cantone (Anthony Marentino), David Eigenberg (Steve Brady), Willie Garson (Stanford Blatch) and Evan Handler (Harry Goldenblatt).

Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are also confirmed to reprise their iconic roles as Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbs and Charlotte York, respectively. John Corbett is also in talks to return to his role as Aidan Shaw, but nothing has been confirmed by HBO yet.

RELATED: Sara Ramírez Lands New Role In ‘Sex And The City’ Sequel At HBO Max

Kim Cattrall will not be involved in the spin-off series.

The network also announced a new addition to the series cast, confirming that “Grey’s Anatomy” alum Sara Ramírez will star as a series regular in a new role. Ramírez will play Che Diaz (they/them), a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast on which Bradshaw is regularly featured.

HBO’s upcoming “And Just Like That…” will follow the three best friends as they navigate their lives in their 50s. The 10-episode, half-hour series will begin production this summer.

No premiere date has been announced yet.