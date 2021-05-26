Not surprisingly, the son of Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani is growing up to be a handsome young man.

That was evident when the Bush frontman shared a series of photos of the exes’ son, Kingston Rossdale, on Instagram in celebration of his 15th birthday.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING – 15 years of life’s best journey – you are my best focus and inspiration-you are smart funny and kind with oceans of empathy-to me that’s all you need to make your mark -i could not be more proud of you – and i love you more every day -i am in awe of you -shine on 🖤-and yes i feel a lovely responsibility (huge)with your development -shout out to all my the single parents who are love joy and survival 🖤 – my sweet boy,” wrote Rossdale in the first of three posts.

In a followup, he wrote, “moments as foundations of life and love 🖤” to accompany a video montage made up of photos take throughout his son’s life.

In one more showing his son in profile, looking like the spitting image of his old man, Rossdale wrote, “on your marks get set. life. 🖤.”