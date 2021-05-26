Holly Ramsay, daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, is speaking out about about some personal trauma she experienced and how she sought treatment.

In the May 25 edition of her new podcast “21 & Over With Holly Ramsay”, reports E! News, she reveals she was sexually assaulted three years earlier, which subsequently led her to seek treatment at Nightingale Hospital, a mental health facility. During her three-month stay as an inpatient, she was diagnosed with PTSD, depression and anxiety.

At the time of the assaults — she revealed there were two — she kept everything to herself and didn’t tell a soul what had happened to her. “I just buried it in a box in the back of my mind and tried to get on with everything as best I could,” she said, praising her family for helping her get through it.

“My family has been an amazing support. Having three siblings and now an extra one has been great. It’s brought me closer to them in many ways and the same with my parents,” she said, referring to siblings Megan Ramsey, 23, twin brother Jack, 21, Matilda, 19 and new arrival, 2-year-old Oscar.

She also revealed she’s been undergoing therapy “up to three times a week” since being discharged from the facility.

“I have three diagnoses and I’ve been hospitalized. So I’m just trying to navigate a different path that isn’t spoken about at all. Not many people I know have dropped out of university. Not many people didn’t do that well in school compared to their siblings. So it’s very much a journey. It’s kind of navigating your own way through it,” she added.

“It’s definitely a journey, but I hope by speaking out, I can help other people speak out or ask for help and even just talk to their friends and just and normalize the conversation around mental health,” she said.