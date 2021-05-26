On Sunday, news emerged that Kevin Spacey had landed his first movie role since multiple allegations of sexual misconduct caused his once-meteoric Hollywood career to come to a screeching halt in 2017.

As ABC News reported, Spacey had been cast in “L’uomo Che Disegno Dio” (translated to English as “The Man Who Drew God”), from Italian director Franco Nero,

That report also indicated that Nero’s wife, Vanessa Redgrave, would be co-starring with Spacey in the film.

RELATED: Kevin Spacey Lands First Movie Role Since 2017 Sexual Assault Allegations

“I’m very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film,” Nero told ABC News. “I consider him a great actor and I can’t wait to start the movie.”

However, Redgrave has declared she’ll have no involvement in the movie whatsoever.

RELATED: Kevin Spacey Speaks Out For The First Time Following Sexual Assault Accusations: ‘If I Can’t Act, Who Am I?’

“Vanessa Redgrave’s name is being included in recent stories relating to the casting of the upcoming film ‘The Man Who Drew God,’” said a statement to Variety, released by reps for the 80-year-old Oscar winner. “While there have been discussions about the possibility of her joining the cast, she will not appear in the film.”

Louis Nero, a producer, confirmed to Variety that Spacey would appear “in a small role as a police detective,” with Franco Nero to play the film’s protagonist.