Jane Seymour is on the mend after an on-set fall fractured her knee while filming a project in Ireland.

In an video she shared on Instagram on Tuesday, the “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” star revealed she was filming an action scene for her upcoming Acorn TV series “Harry Wild” when she fell and banged one of her knees.

“I was on the set the other day, and I had to run across a bridge and look for a guy that was being tortured, and I fell,” she said in the video. “So I’ve got a leg brace, [and] I’ve got crutches.”

The injury isn’t minor, including “lots of hairline fractures,” but she says it hasn’t hampered production.

“I did apparently smash my kneecap, so it’s really painful, and I’m not allowed to really move it for about two or three weeks,” explained Seymour, 70. “But you know what? I’m acting above the kneecap, and I have a wonderful double for below the kneecap!”

She also shared the new nickname that her crutches have earned her on the set: “Hop Along.”

On Wednesday, Seymour shared a photo of herself, knee in a brace, and thanked fans for their kind wishes.

“I’ve been taking extra care of my knee. Rest and patience is the cure!” she wrote in the caption. “Thankfully ballet has enabled me to almost not limp on set. 🩰 Although it hurts, it’s getting better everyday! Thank you to everyone who reached out with such kind messages.”