Kim Kardashian is disputing rumours that she previously hooked up with sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Travis Barker. Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories Wednesday where she flat out denied allegations recently made by Barker’s ex, Shanna Moakler, that she had something to do with the end of their 4-year marriage.

“Did you hook up with Travis Barker?” a fan asked. “NO! False Narrative!,” Kardashian responded. “We’ve been friends for years and I’m so happy for him and Kourt.”

Moakler claims she caught Kardashian and Barker having an affair before they split.

“I divorced my ex because, I saw them — I caught them having an affair,” she told Us Weekly earlier this month.

Barker previously expressed his attraction for Kourtney’s younger sister, calling her “f**king hot” in his 2015 memoir, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums. In the book, Barker talked about spending time with Kardashian after a trip to Amsterdam with Paris Hilton, who Kardashian was working for at the time.

“I kept on secretly checking out Kim, telling Lil Chris, ‘I don’t care if she’s the closet girl, she’s f–king hot,’” he wrote at the time, revealing that he stayed in contact and even went out with Kardashian after returning to the U.S. “We went to dinner, we went to lunch. You might think I would be doing the worst things with this girl because of her tapes, but it was the exact opposite of any other encounter I’ve had with a woman: with Kim, I wanted to be nothing but a gentleman to her. It was so weird.”

While Barker claimed nothing ending up happening with the SKIMS founder, Moakler told Us Weekly that the Blink 182 drummer is “100 per cent lying,” adding that she has proof. “Someone sent me all their [text] conversations and I’m also close friends with people who were there, while things were happening.”

Moakler alleged the affair happened in 2007 before Keeping Up With the Kardashians hit the air, a time where she told the outlet, Barker “didn’t even know Kourtney existed.”

Kourtney and Barker have been dating since the end of 2020 and have been very public with their relationship, going on outings with their children, taking trips and sharing lots of loved-up moments.

