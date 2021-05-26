Chad Michael Murray is officially the latest actor to play notorious serial killer Ted Bundy.

According to a report in Screen Daily, the “One Tree Hill” alum is portraying Bundy in in the upcoming thriller “American Boogeyman”, directed by Daniel Farrands (“The Haunting Of Sharon Tate”, “Halloween: The Curse Of Michael Myers”), which was recently picked up by Voltage Pictures.

“Set in a gritty and decadent 1970s America, ‘American Boogeyman’ follows the elusive and charming killer and the manhunt that brought him to justice involving the detective and the FBI rookie who coined the phrase ‘serial killer,'” notes the film’s synopsis.

“Ted Bundy is such a fascinatingly divisive character and is the true personification of evil,” said Voltage Pictures president and COO Jonathan Deckter.

“Murray is so talented and expertly captures Bundy’s charm and seductive nature, traits that the notorious killer exploited to win the trust of his victims as well as society. It’s fantastic to continue working with the very gifted Lucas and Dan on this feature and bring engaging narratives to the screen,” he added.

Murray follows in the footsteps as such actors as “NCIS” star Mark Harmon (who played Bundy in a 1986 TV miniseries), Zac Efron (Netflix’s 2019 “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”) and Billy Campbell (the 2000 TV movie “The Stranger Beside Me”).