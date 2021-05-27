Click to share this via email

It’s the Jonas Brothers like you’ve never seen them.

The pop trio have starring roles in gritty new versions of “Winnie the Pooh”, “Lady and the Tramp”, Beauty and the Beast”, and other classics in a new “Late Late Show” skit.

Joe Jonas stars as Eeyore the drug mule in the opening “spinoff”, with a voiceover explaining that the character wasn’t always so depressed.

Jonas Brothers. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2021 — Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2021

The story shares how Winnie the Pooh (Kevin) and Tigger (Nick) one day told Eeyore that they’d lose the house unless they made some quick cash… so he got a job smuggling drugs.

He screams in one scene, “Not my tail!”

Another skit shows Corden playing the Italian chef who gave the dogs spaghetti in the “Lady and the Tramp” spinoff “Spaghettabout It”.

Kevin also takes on a starring role as the lady that screams “I need six eggs” in “Beauty and the Beast” in the “Six Eggs Away From Six Feet Under” skit.

The voiceover says at the end, “Disney+ needs a lot of content to compete with Netflix.”

Jonas Brothers, James Corden. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2021

The Jo Bros’ appearance on “The Late Late Show” also sees them discuss their upcoming “Remember This” tour, as well as new music.

Plus, Nick reveals which brother he looks to in a crisis, sharing who he trusted to update his wife Priyanka Chopra on his recent accident.