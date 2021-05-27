Lady Gaga is taking “Smelly Cat” for a spin.

In the new “Friends: The Reunion” special, the singer makes a surprise appearance, joining Lisa Kudrow on the couch at Central Perk to sing a rendition of her character Phoebe’s iconic song.

Gaga puts all her vocal skills into singing the comedic song, featuring the classic lines, “Smelly cat, smelly cat, what are they feeding you?/Smelly Cat, smelly cat, it’s not your fault!”

The two then perform the song as a duet, trading lines before singing together on the chorus, only to be joined in by a choir of background singers.

On Twitter, fans were absolutely delighted by the duet.