Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Lady Gaga is taking “Smelly Cat” for a spin.

In the new “Friends: The Reunion” special, the singer makes a surprise appearance, joining Lisa Kudrow on the couch at Central Perk to sing a rendition of her character Phoebe’s iconic song.

RELATED: ‘Friends’ Cast Says They’ll Never Do Another Public Reunion

I’m sorry but Lady Gaga can make Smelly Cat absolutely slap pic.twitter.com/V9DgdcJbso — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) May 27, 2021

Gaga puts all her vocal skills into singing the comedic song, featuring the classic lines, “Smelly cat, smelly cat, what are they feeding you?/Smelly Cat, smelly cat, it’s not your fault!”

The two then perform the song as a duet, trading lines before singing together on the chorus, only to be joined in by a choir of background singers.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer Admit To ‘Crushing Hard’ On Each Other In ‘Friends’ Early Seasons

On Twitter, fans were absolutely delighted by the duet.

THE MOST REQUESTED "SMELLY CAT 🐈" IS HERE Y'ALL & ALSO I LOVED HOW PHOEBE IN THE END SAID " NOT AS GOOD AS ME " TO LADY GAGA 😂

pic.twitter.com/bnoL1C3Hv3#FRIENDSREUNION — neнυυ 🍂 // rting covid resources (@Moon18vert) May 27, 2021

LISA KUDROW & LADY GAGA SINGING “SMELLY CAT” EVERYBODY MOVED #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/72dL9Q2YfL — inês (@gillianxpaulson) May 27, 2021

not phoebe buffay casually making taylor swift and lady gaga sing smelly cat…….. can she be any more powerful?? #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/ntbuHFVMWe — ali (@leagendsalonga) May 27, 2021