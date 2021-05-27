Lady Gaga is taking “Smelly Cat” for a spin.
In the new “Friends: The Reunion” special, the singer makes a surprise appearance, joining Lisa Kudrow on the couch at Central Perk to sing a rendition of her character Phoebe’s iconic song.
RELATED: ‘Friends’ Cast Says They’ll Never Do Another Public Reunion
I’m sorry but Lady Gaga can make Smelly Cat absolutely slap pic.twitter.com/V9DgdcJbso
— Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) May 27, 2021
Gaga puts all her vocal skills into singing the comedic song, featuring the classic lines, “Smelly cat, smelly cat, what are they feeding you?/Smelly Cat, smelly cat, it’s not your fault!”
The two then perform the song as a duet, trading lines before singing together on the chorus, only to be joined in by a choir of background singers.
RELATED: Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer Admit To ‘Crushing Hard’ On Each Other In ‘Friends’ Early Seasons
On Twitter, fans were absolutely delighted by the duet.
THE MOST REQUESTED "SMELLY CAT 🐈" IS HERE Y'ALL & ALSO I LOVED HOW PHOEBE IN THE END SAID " NOT AS GOOD AS ME " TO LADY GAGA 😂
pic.twitter.com/bnoL1C3Hv3#FRIENDSREUNION
— neнυυ 🍂 // rting covid resources (@Moon18vert) May 27, 2021
Lady Gaga on the #FriendsReunion episode. pic.twitter.com/j5vZaBaIFy
— GAGAIMAGES (@gagaimages) May 27, 2021
LISA KUDROW & LADY GAGA SINGING “SMELLY CAT” EVERYBODY MOVED #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/72dL9Q2YfL
— inês (@gillianxpaulson) May 27, 2021
not phoebe buffay casually making taylor swift and lady gaga sing smelly cat…….. can she be any more powerful?? #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/ntbuHFVMWe
— ali (@leagendsalonga) May 27, 2021
WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Lady Gaga performs ‘Smelly Cat’ with Lisa Kudrow in the ‘Friends’ reunion. pic.twitter.com/KBrgkrZbad
— Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 27, 2021