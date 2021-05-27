Wednesday’s Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers game was not a fun one for Russell Westbrook.

During the fourth quarter in Philadelphia, the Wizards point guard suffered an ankle injury and had to leave the court; as he was doing so, a fan dumped popcorn on his head from above in the stands.

Video of the incident shows Westbrook angrily lashing out at the fan, as security restrain him.

Russ got heated after a fan threw popcorn at him pic.twitter.com/XyMRUxUVwc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 27, 2021

After the game, speaking to reporters, Westbrook said, “I wouldn’t come up to me on the street and throw popcorn on my head because you know what happens.

“In these arenas, you gotta start protecting the players. We’ll see what the NBA does.”

Wells Fargo Center statement on fan behavior at tonight’s Philadelphia 76ers game. pic.twitter.com/4GgNqYcdFp — Wells Fargo Center (@WellsFargoCtr) May 27, 2021

In a statement shared on Twitter following the game, Valeria Camillo, president of business operations for the Wells Fargo Center, said, “This was classless, unacceptable behaviour, and we’re not going to tolerate it at Wells Fargo Center. We’re proud to have the most passionate fans in the country and the best home-court and home-ice advantage around, but this type of behaviour has no place in our arena.”

ESPN also reported that Wizards coach Scott Brooks had called on the fan to be banned from the arena, while fellow players stood by in support, including LeBron James on Twitter.