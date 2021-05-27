Chris Pratt gushes about his “hero” wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Pratt talks to DeGeneres about how hard it was for Schwarzenegger to give birth to baby daughter Lyla during a pandemic.

“She handled it so well. She’s my hero,” saying how he spoilt her on her first Mother’s Day.

“I found her this really old photograph taken by Andy Warhol who I found out is a photographer. People like his stuff, it’s expensive.

“He had done a photograph of her mother 20/30/40 years ago and I was able to buy that photo and have it framed and give it to her for Mother’s Day.”

Pratt then makes a NSFW joke about his other half breastfeeding when talking about his farm in Washington.

DeGeneres shows a video of Pratt milking a sheep, telling him: “You’re expressing a teat.”

The “Parks and Recreation” star replies, “You have to get rid of some of it, or else it gets a little clogged. And this is right after lambing season. The pandemic had just started—that was like in February of last year.”

He then jokes of his eight-year-old son Jack, “And yeah, you have to express the milk. I do that at home now with Katherine. And I say, ‘Hey, Jack, get over here,'” making a spraying sound, before adding: “We have fun with that.”

Pratt admits, “She’s gonna love that I said that,” as DeGeneres shares: “It sounds like a fun house.”

The father of two tells DeGeneres about Jack’s experience learning virtually during quarantine and says the youngster has seen every movie his dad has been in.

Pratt laughs, “Even the ones that he shouldn’t see, he’s a great critic. We watch movies all the time,” adding his favourites are probably “The Lego Movie” and “Jurassic World”.

The actor also talks about “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3” and his new action sci-fi thriller, “The Tomorrow War”.

Pratt tells Ellen he has teamed up with Amazon for their computer-science education program “Amazon’s Future Engineer” and introduces a few students awarded this year’s prestigious scholarships.