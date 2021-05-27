Don Amero looks at the positive side of growing up in his brand-new single “You Can’t Always Be 21”.

The three-time Juno Award nominee exclusively premiered the accompanying music video with ET Canada, which even features a special cameo by the singer’s three children.

Amero tells us how the concept for the video — complete with twinkly lights and an old beat-up truck — came to be.

“My good friend Landon Lake has been a creative force when it comes to making music videos. He’s the director behind this one,” he explains. “I love how we can share a lot of different stories in such a short time. Filmed over two days in a climate that is not always accommodating (Winnipeg winter/spring) and obviously during the pandemic, we were able to pull off a pretty unique video that highlights the journeys we’re on. My favourite part is the last 10 seconds.”

Amero says the track — co-written by Gordie Sampson, Simon Wilcox, Tawgs, and Lady A’s Charles Kelley — struck him immediately.

“This is a song that speaks about the second coming of age,” he shares. “There’s a season in our lives where we all tend to be figuring it out and trying to put the pieces together. This song is about celebrating those days but also getting it together when the time comes.”

“When you’re young / You think you’re young forever / I’m livin’ wild and free / That’s how it’s supposed to be,” he sings. “You only live once and you can’t always be 21.”

Watch the music video for “You Can’t Always Be 21” above.