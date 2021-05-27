Who knew shooting a sitcom could be so dangerous.

In the new “Friends: The Reunion” special, star Matt LeBlanc reveals two serious injuries he suffered during the making of the show.

RELATED: ‘Friends’ Cast Says They’ll Never Do Another Public Reunion

The first actually came when the actor was auditioning for the role of Joey.

“I remember, I had gone in a bunch of times, I think it was on the final callback,” LeBlanc says. “I had gone with a friend of mine to run lines and he said, ‘So the show’s about friends and being friends with, you know, just a group of friends?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, kinda.'”

“He goes, ‘Then we should go out drinking.’ To make a long story short, we woke up in the middle of the night at his apartment and had to go to the bathroom – and I got up too fast.

“I can’t believe I’m telling this, I kind of blacked out as you do, fell face-first into the toilet and I hit my nose on the bottom of the toilet seat, and a huge chunk of meat came off my nose.”

Despite the injury, the actor still went to the audition.

“I’m looking in the mirror, it’s bleeding, I was like, Oh my God, I have to go into the big callback, and it’s like a big ugly scab on my nose,” he recalls. “Marta Kauffman said, ‘What happened to your face?’ And I told the truth… and I got the job.”

The second injury occurred when filming the season 3 episode “The One Where Nobody’s Ready”, in which LeBlanc’s Joey and Matthew Perry’s Chandler fight over a chair.

RELATED: Lady Gaga Singing ‘Smelly Cat’ In The ‘Friends’ Reunion Has Fans Over The Moon

At one point, Joey jumps on the chair to claim it as his own but things went very painfully wrong while performing the stunt.

“I somehow tripped — and my shoulder came out of the socket,” LeBlanc says.

Because it was a “bottle” episode, taking place almost entirely in one location, with all the stars involved, production couldn’t go on without LeBlanc.

Creator David Crane recalls, “So what started out to be the simplest ‘Friends’ episode ended up taking the longest amount of time to shoot.”

The writers would have to work around the injury, adding LeBlanc’s arm-sling into the show, with Joey having injured himself while jumping on a bed.