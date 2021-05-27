All aboard the “Jungle Cruise”.

Disney has released a new trailer for its upcoming fantasy-adventure film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. The first look opens with an introduction from “The Rock” and Blunt.

Beware ☠️😈

ALL ABOARD for THE ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME! 🚢 🗺 🌊🥃 🐍🌎

Our @JungleCruise HITS THEATERS WORLDWIDE and YOUR LIVING ROOMS on @DisneyPlus with Premier Access on JULY 30!

July 30, 2021

“I’m Dwayne Johnson,” the brick-wall-of-a-man says.

“Hi, Dwayne Johnson, and I’m Emily Blunt and we’re from Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’,” she chuckles.

The film is based on the Disneyland theme park attraction of the same name. It also stars Jack Whitehall, Édgar Ramírez, Paul Giamatti, and Jesse Plemons.

A synopsis for the movie reads, “Set during the early 20th century, a riverboat captain named Frank takes a scientist and her brother on a mission into a jungle to find the Tree of Life, which is believed to possess healing powers. All the while, the trio must fight against dangerous wild animals and a competing German expedition.”

“Jungle Cruise” premieres simultaneously in theatres and on Disney+ on July 30.