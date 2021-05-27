We won’t be seeing Bella Thorne and her sisters in the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” slot on E! anytime soon, despite recent rumours.

Page Six claimed Ryan Seacrest was allegedly eyeing up the Thorne family to fill the void when the Kardashians’ much-loved show airs its final episode of its 20th season next month.

However, a rep has now told the site: “This project and news are completely false and Ryan nor his team have not had any discussions with or about the Thornes. There are no plans for Ryan and the Thornes to work together.”

While the Kardashian-Jenners consistently made headlines over the years, the Thornes have also had their fair share of attention.

Bella, 23, previously moved to Los Angeles from Florida with her sister Dani, 28, and half-sister Kaili (pronounced Kylie), 29, to make it big in Hollywood.

Bella landed a Disney contract, previously starring on “Shake It Up” alongside Zendaya, and has since directed a porn film.

She’s made headlines due to her tumultuous past relationship with Mod Sun, as well as her and Kaili feuding with sex workers on OnlyFans, among numerous other things.