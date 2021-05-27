Fatherhood has really changed Simon Cowell.

On Thursday, the “America’s Got Talent” judge appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and discussed his children’s book series Wishfits, co-written with his seven-year-old son Eric.

“It’s been brilliant,” Cowell said. “I never thought I would do something like this.”

"I love that. That's the juxtaposition of you doing this is so great for me. You're like a different dude with a child," Clarkson told him. "I think the vulnerable little side of you came out when you had a kid."

“Maybe,” Cowell responded. “After I lost my parents, I genuinely felt, Kelly, I would never feel that kind of love for anyone ever again. I thought that was it … until I saw the scan of him for the first time.