Get ready for more Terry Silver action.

On Thursday, Netflix released a teaser for “Cobra Kai” season 4, confirming that actor Thomas Ian Griffith will be back to play the franchise’s new villain.

The character, who first appeared in “The Karate Kid Part III”, was referenced in the season 3 finale of the spinoff show.

“Since the beginning of the series, we’ve been carefully orchestrating the right moment to unleash Cobra Kai dojo co-founder Terry Silver back into the universe. That moment is now. We can’t wait for the whole world to experience Thomas Ian Griffith’s majestic return to the franchise,” executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg said in a statement.

The teaser features Griffith, with his back to the camera, shrouded in darkness as we hear him in voice-over saying, “If a man can’t stand, he can’t fight. If a man can’t breathe, he can’t fight. If a man can’t see, he can’t fight. Extreme situations require extreme measures.”

A date for the “Cobra Kai” season premiere has not yet been announced.