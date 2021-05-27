M. Night Shyamalan is back with a twisted new thriller, starring Gael Garcia Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Alex Wolff, and Thomasin McKenzie.

In “Old”, a family’s tropical beach vacation quickly becomes a nightmare. After finding their way to a secluded beach, Bernal, Krieps, and their two young kids relax in the water until they soon realize the beautiful beach is causing them to age in a matter of hours. Reducing their entire lifespan to a single day, the family must figure out a way to escape the beach that seems determined to keep them in place.

Shyamalan’s inspiration for the time-bending, existential horror comes from Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters’ graphic novel Sandcastle. The movie transports the graphic novel’s French setting to the Dominican Republic, where Shyamalan shot the movie late last year using 35mm film — his first on 35mm since 2010’s “The Last Airbender”.

The cast also includes Eliza Scanlen, Aaron Pierre, Vicky Abbey Lee, Embeth Davidtz, and Rufus Sewell. The new trailer comes after viewers got a cryptic tease during the Super Bowl earlier this year while Shyamalan has been giving updates on the film on Twitter for some time.

Going to start pass 14 of @oldthemovie I love the process of editing & screening & carving a new language into a genre film. It’s what wakes me up. The “wow, I’ve never felt that before” feeling when watching something. — M. Night Shyamalan ⏳ (@MNightShyamalan) May 20, 2021

Two days of shooting left on @oldthemovie Most of cast has wrapped. I’m exhasted and grateful. 19 shots left till filming is complete. pic.twitter.com/RAmMf9alVL — M. Night Shyamalan ⏳ (@MNightShyamalan) November 14, 2020

“Old” hits theatres on July 23. Check out the poster below.