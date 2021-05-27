The cast of “The Bachelorette” really is in it for love.

Appearing on the “Trading Secrets” podcast, reality series alums Jason Tartick and Dean Unglert revealed that they were not paid to participate in their seasons of “The Bachelorette”.

The lack of pay didn’t last, though, as both did negotiate salaries for appearing on the spinoff “Bachelor in Paradise”.

Unglert recalled: “They hit me up, and they’re like, ‘Hey, do you want to do ‘Bachelor in Paradise’, this other show? It pays $400 a day, and you could be there for up to 30 days,’ or something like that. So I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, great. $400 a day, 30 days, $12,000, that’s fantastic.’

“And then I start talking to some friends, and they’re like, ‘Well, you should get more money because you’re who they want most from your season to go to Paradise, minus [Lindsay’s runner-up Peter Kraus], obviously.’”

Unglert said he countered with a request for $800 a day, finally settling on $600.

“Out of principle, I wanted them to pay me more than they were offering everybody else, just because I thought I was hot s**t or something,” he explained.

Tartick confirmed that he was also offered $600 a day, along with a $5,000 guaranteed payment in case he did not make it far into the show.

The two stars also revealed that they were made preliminary salary offers if they were selected to star as the lead in a season of “The Bachelor”.

Unglert said he was offered $75,000 for season 22 but that season ended up being anchored by Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Tartick said he was offered $100,000 for season 23, adding that Blake Horstmann and Colton Underwood were offered the same, with Underwood ultimately being selected.

When it came time to appear in another season of “Bachelor in Paradise”, Unglert said that he asked for “$20,000 an episode or some absurd amount.

“When I said it, too, I was so vindicated. I was like, They’re not going to get me for a dollar less than what I need.’ And then eventually, as time wore on, I said, ‘Screw it.’ I think I went down to like $602 a day.”

ET Canada has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment.