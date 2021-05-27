An intimate documentary celebrating the life and career of Val Kilmer is on the way.

Directors Leo Scott and Ting Poo are behind “Val”, acquired by Amazon Studios in the U.S.

“At least once a day for years I looked around and got this bittersweet feeling that there are a thousand reasons that this project could’ve been shipwrecked,” Kilmer said to The Hollywood Reporter in a statement.

“I mean, what could a film look like of a man filming himself, sometimes daily, years at a time?” he asked. “It is unimaginable that this movie actually could’ve ever come to light without the partnership of my dear friends, Leo and Ting, and my producing partners.”

Kilmer said the team committed to “tireless hours of editing and endless emotions with each new cut! I couldn’t be more proud to share this with the world!”

The film’s logline reads: “This raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man.”

There is no premiere date set for “Val” but rumours suggest the film could debut at the Cannes Film Festival this summer. Kilmer will reprise his role as Iceman opposite Tom Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick”, premiering Nov. 19.