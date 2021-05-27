The Kardashian-Jenner sisters usually aren’t afraid to tell each other exactly what they think, but this wasn’t the case when Kourtney bought Kendall a gift for her birthday.

Kourtney can be seen telling Kim and Khloe how Kendall had returned her gift in a sneak peek from Thursday’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”.

“So I started her this collection of Hèrmes China last year for her birthday,” Kourtney shared in the clip. “I got her teacups and a teapot and all the tea stuff. And then for Christmas, I added to it and got her all the serving platters, so I was thinking I could add to it and get the dishes,” she said of her 25th birthday in November.

“We called Hèrmes and I was like, ‘Can you send me photos of what I didn’t get yet?’ and then they just said, ‘I can absolutely do that but she returned everything that you got her.'”

RELATED: Travis Barker Takes A Family Trip With ‘Love Of My Life’ Kourtney Kardashian To Disneyland

Khloe replied, “Stop!” as Kourtney insisted, “I, like, literally picked out each dish with thought and care,” telling the pair, “She liked them!” when she opened them.

Khloe pointed out, “She’s young, she’s not like… we love china because we have dinner parties.”

“In a few years she’ll wish that she had it,” Kourtney went on. “I want to be like, ‘You think the joke’s on me, you keep returning it. The joke’s on you because I’m going to keep buying it!’ I just want to give it to her again to see her reaction.”

Kourtney then told the camera: “I really just find it funny. I just want to see her opening and pretending this is the greatest gift,” adding that she knew it might be awkward for Kendall to tell her she didn’t like them.

RELATED: Travis Barker Spoils Kourtney Kardashian On Mother’s Day

“I used to be a big returner of items,” Kourtney then told Kim and Khloe. “I don’t return anything now. I think the karma of my constant returning may be coming back to me.”