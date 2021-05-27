The BET Awards are on their way to celebrate the best in Black entertainment.

On Thursday, the full list of nominees for the 2021 BET Awards was announced, with Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby leading the pack.

Both artists received seven nominations each, with Megan being recognized for her Album Good News and hit song with Cardi B, “WAP”.

DaBaby, meanwhile, was also nominated for hiss album Blame It On Baby, as well as his collab with Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”.

Cardi B and Drake were also well represented, earning five nods each. The Weeknd was also nominated for two awards, including for his smash album After Hours.

Looking to the film category, movies like “Coming 2 America”, “Soul”, “Judas and the Black Messiah” and more all earned recognition.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams and LeBron James received nods for Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year, among other star athletes.

“We are back and excited to bring culture’s biggest night, the 2021 ‘BET Awards,’ safely back to Los Angeles to celebrate this year’s incredible roster of nominees,” Connie Orlando, executive vice president, specials, music programming and music strategy, told Variety. “We broke ground as one of the first official award shows to move forward during the global pandemic and we are ready to take our pioneer status to the next level with the return of an audience to celebrate the best and brightest creative minds in the entertainment industry.”

The 2021 BET Awards will air on June 27.

Check out the full list of nominees:

Album of the Year

After Hours – The Weeknd

Blame It On Baby – DaBaby

Good News – Megan Thee Stallion

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan

King’s Disease – Nas

Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle

Best Collaboration

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled Ft. Drake – “Popstar”

Jack Harlow Ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – “Whats Poppin (Remix)”

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. DaBaby – “Cry Baby”

Pop Smoke Ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby – “For The Night”

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

6lack

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Best New Artist

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Giveon

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

Best Group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Silk Sonic

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Latto

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Bebe Winans – In Jesus Name

Cece Winans – Never Lost

H.E.R. – Hold Us Together

Kirk Franklin – Strong God

Marvin Sapp – Thank You For It All

Tamela Mann – Touch From You

BET Her Award

Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid – “So Done”

Brandy Ft. Chance The Rapper – “Baby Mama”

Bri Steves – “Anti Queen”

Chloe X Halle – “Baby Girl”

Ciara Ft. Ester Dean – “Rooted”

SZA – “Good Days”

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (Uk)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (Uk)

Youssoupha (France)

Viewer’s Choice Award

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “Wap”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled Ft. Drake – “Popstar”

Drake Ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”

Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

Video of the Year

Cardi B – “Up”

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “Wap”

Chloe X Halle – “Do It”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Drake Ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Best Movie

“Coming 2 America”

“Judas And The Black Messiah”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“One Night In Miami”

“Soul”

“The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”

Best Actress

Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Best Actor

Aldis Hodge

Chadwick Boseman

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

Youngstars Award

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A’ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman of the Year Award

Kyrie Irving

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry