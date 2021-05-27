The BET Awards are on their way to celebrate the best in Black entertainment.
On Thursday, the full list of nominees for the 2021 BET Awards was announced, with Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby leading the pack.
Both artists received seven nominations each, with Megan being recognized for her Album Good News and hit song with Cardi B, “WAP”.
DaBaby, meanwhile, was also nominated for hiss album Blame It On Baby, as well as his collab with Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”.
Cardi B and Drake were also well represented, earning five nods each. The Weeknd was also nominated for two awards, including for his smash album After Hours.
Looking to the film category, movies like “Coming 2 America”, “Soul”, “Judas and the Black Messiah” and more all earned recognition.
Meanwhile, Serena Williams and LeBron James received nods for Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year, among other star athletes.
“We are back and excited to bring culture’s biggest night, the 2021 ‘BET Awards,’ safely back to Los Angeles to celebrate this year’s incredible roster of nominees,” Connie Orlando, executive vice president, specials, music programming and music strategy, told Variety. “We broke ground as one of the first official award shows to move forward during the global pandemic and we are ready to take our pioneer status to the next level with the return of an audience to celebrate the best and brightest creative minds in the entertainment industry.”
The 2021 BET Awards will air on June 27.
Check out the full list of nominees:
Album of the Year
After Hours – The Weeknd
Blame It On Baby – DaBaby
Good News – Megan Thee Stallion
Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan
King’s Disease – Nas
Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle
Best Collaboration
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled Ft. Drake – “Popstar”
Jack Harlow Ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – “Whats Poppin (Remix)”
Megan Thee Stallion Ft. DaBaby – “Cry Baby”
Pop Smoke Ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby – “For The Night”
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
SZA
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist
6lack
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Best New Artist
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Giveon
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty
Best Group
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Silk Sonic
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Latto
Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Bebe Winans – In Jesus Name
Cece Winans – Never Lost
H.E.R. – Hold Us Together
Kirk Franklin – Strong God
Marvin Sapp – Thank You For It All
Tamela Mann – Touch From You
BET Her Award
Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid – “So Done”
Brandy Ft. Chance The Rapper – “Baby Mama”
Bri Steves – “Anti Queen”
Chloe X Halle – “Baby Girl”
Ciara Ft. Ester Dean – “Rooted”
SZA – “Good Days”
Best International Act
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Emicida (Brazil)
Headie One (Uk)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Young T & Bugsey (Uk)
Youssoupha (France)
Viewer’s Choice Award
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “Wap”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled Ft. Drake – “Popstar”
Drake Ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”
Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
Video of the Year
Cardi B – “Up”
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “Wap”
Chloe X Halle – “Do It”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Drake Ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Best Movie
“Coming 2 America”
“Judas And The Black Messiah”
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
“One Night In Miami”
“Soul”
“The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”
Best Actress
Andra Day
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Best Actor
Aldis Hodge
Chadwick Boseman
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
Lakeith Stanfield
Youngstars Award
Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Michael Epps
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award
A’ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Sportsman of the Year Award
Kyrie Irving
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry