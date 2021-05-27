Tiger Woods is facing a challenge like never before as he recovers from a scary car crash.

Woods, 45, opened up to Golf Digest on Thursday about his recovery process after suffering multiple open fractures to bones in his right leg, among other injuries.

“This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods said of the crash-related injuries. “My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time.”

“It’s been incredible,” Woods said of the love and support he has received from family, fans and friends. “I have had so much support from people both inside and outside of golf which means so much to me and has helped tremendously.”

Woods rolled over his car on Feb. 23 in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. The Los Angeles County sheriff credited “unsafe speed for road conditions” for causing the crash. Woods was driving 84 to 87 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone.